Facts

11:47 29.06.2019

Macron hoping for "Normandy-format" summit in July

2 min read
Macron hoping for "Normandy-format" summit in July

French President Emmanuel Macron expects the upcoming summit of the "Normandy quartet" in July to focus on the issue of settling the Ukrainian domestic conflict in light of the Minsk Agreements.

"I am pleased that we again have the opportunity to exchange views, primarily on the bilateral agenda to which we've given a new boost since your visit to Versailles and later mine to St. Petersb urg. And we know that we have the opportunity to improve our relations further over the next two weeks," Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Osaka on Friday.

"Literally within a few weeks' time we'll have a very important two-plus-two meeting of our defense and foreign affairs ministers. As permanent members of the UN Security Council we need to pay particular attention to some issues such as the Ukrainian one in light of the Minsk Package of Measures. I hope we will meet in July in the Normandy format," Macron said.

He also suggested discussing Iran and Syria because the situation in both these countries is of special interest to Moscow and Paris.

"This cooperation of ours is the most important thing in the current international context. I am also convinced that liberal democracies can still contribute a lot into this world. This is not the only development model but it has its strength, its special spirit. And within this dialogue we can have quite a good discussion of our issues," Macron said.

Putin said: "Everything has its prospects. Nothing disappears or dies without trace, one form evolves into another, and everything is in continual development."

Tags: #normandy_format #russia #ukraine #macron
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:33 29.06.2019
Russia did not offer to free Ukrainian sailors it captured, it's 'offer' was affront to justice

Russia did not offer to free Ukrainian sailors it captured, it's 'offer' was affront to justice

11:15 29.06.2019
Ukraine needs new constitution

Ukraine needs new constitution

17:19 28.06.2019
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

13:15 28.06.2019
U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

18:42 27.06.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine does not need mediators in prisoners swaps

Zelensky: Ukraine does not need mediators in prisoners swaps

17:46 27.06.2019
Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

17:40 27.06.2019
Zelensky: I learnt from the Internet about Russia's note on return of Ukrainian sailors and Ukrainian MFA's response to it

Zelensky: I learnt from the Internet about Russia's note on return of Ukrainian sailors and Ukrainian MFA's response to it

16:28 27.06.2019
Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

16:26 27.06.2019
Developer of ticket sales service Unit accuses group of Ukrzaliznytsia's officials of pressing on company

Developer of ticket sales service Unit accuses group of Ukrzaliznytsia's officials of pressing on company

16:12 27.06.2019
EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

LATEST

Four Ukrainians freed in occupied Donbas arrive in Kyiv

Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

Zelensky awards title Hero of Ukraine to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster Ananenko, Bespalov, Baranov

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously, awards other soldiers

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 14 foreigners who defended Ukraine's territorial integrity

FM posts Russia's note, Ukraine's response on Ukrainian sailors in social network

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD