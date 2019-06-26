Facts

14:47 26.06.2019

JFO staff reports on first disengagement of Ukrainian units in Stanytsia Luhanska under OSCE observation

1 min read
JFO staff reports on first disengagement of Ukrainian units in Stanytsia Luhanska under OSCE observation

The first stage of the withdrawal of Ukrainian units under the supervision of the OSCE took place in the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint on Wednesday, the actions of the enemy are currently unknown, the Headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Today at noon, the Ukrainian military withdrew from one of the positions that was in front of the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint. The withdrawal took place under the supervision of representatives of the OSCE, who were on both sides. In addition, commander of the JFO Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrsky personally observed the withdrawal of troops. According to him, this is the first stage of the withdrawal of the parties from the outskirts of Stanytsia," the JFO said on Facebook.

