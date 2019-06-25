Facts

Date of Zelensky's visit to U.S. not determined yet – Taylor

 The date of the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States is currently unknown, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine William B. Taylor said.

We have not decided on specific dates yet, Taylor said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He noted that as soon as the date of Zelensky's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and the agenda of the Ukrainian president's visit to the U.S. are known, he will inform both government members and journalists.

According to Taylor, members of the Ukrainian government asked him about the date of Zelensky's visit to the United States.

On June 22, Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov discussed the upcoming visit of President Zelensky during his visit to the United States.

This is Taylor's first press conference after his second appointment to Ukraine.

