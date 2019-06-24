Facts

12:01 24.06.2019

Ukraine's CEC denies registration to candidates from Saakashvili's Rukh Novykh Syl party

1 min read
Ukraine's CEC denies registration to candidates from Saakashvili's Rukh Novykh Syl party

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) has denied candidates from Mikheil Saakashvili's Rukh Novykh Syl party registration as deputies, the press service for the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission (CEC) said.

The CEC made this decision on June 23.

"Having reviewed all relevant documents, the Commission has denied registration to candidates to posts of Ukrainian parliamentarians included in the election list of the political party Rukh Novykh Syl in the state multi-mandate constituency and candidates nominated in one-mandate constituencies," the report said.

The president has scheduled the early parliamentary election in Ukraine for July 21, 2019, the CEC said.

"Therefore, issues relating to the party's participating in the early parliamentary election in Ukraine on July 21, 2019 could not have been discussed on May 8, 2019," the CEC said.

According to the commission, the extraordinary party congress of Rukh Novykh Syl called on June 10, which approved the election list of candidates, "was held in breach of the requirements of the charter of this party."

Tags: #elections #saakashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:28 24.06.2019
CEC registers 212 more majoritarian candidates for parliament, 430 more party-list candidates, rejects Kliuyev's application

CEC registers 212 more majoritarian candidates for parliament, 430 more party-list candidates, rejects Kliuyev's application

12:00 24.06.2019
Holos party donors include financial director of Chumak, Kasta.ua co-founder, MacPaw director general

Holos party donors include financial director of Chumak, Kasta.ua co-founder, MacPaw director general

17:02 22.06.2019
CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

14:35 21.06.2019
CEC registers 132 more majoritarian parliamentary candidates, 182 candidates from Opposition Bloc – For Life party list

CEC registers 132 more majoritarian parliamentary candidates, 182 candidates from Opposition Bloc – For Life party list

17:24 20.06.2019
Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

13:10 19.06.2019
Five parties have real chances to enter parliament – poll

Five parties have real chances to enter parliament – poll

11:47 14.06.2019
Six parties enter Rada, Servant of the People holds the lead - Socis poll

Six parties enter Rada, Servant of the People holds the lead - Socis poll

10:51 14.06.2019
Top 50 on Poroshenko's party list includes five govt members, seven People's Front MPs

Top 50 on Poroshenko's party list includes five govt members, seven People's Front MPs

09:56 14.06.2019
Saakashvili's party names top five candidates running for parliament

Saakashvili's party names top five candidates running for parliament

18:57 13.06.2019
Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Synod of Ukraine's new Church deprives Filaret of right to run Kyiv Diocese

Zelensky's Office considering possibility of scrapping some ministries – Honcharuk

Ukrainian PACE delegation demanding removal of PACE president from plenary hearings for breaking rules

PACE refuses to discuss report on MH17

Civil Position party member beaten by police dies

LATEST

Synod of Ukraine's new Church deprives Filaret of right to run Kyiv Diocese

Zelensky's Office considering possibility of scrapping some ministries – Honcharuk

Ukrainian PACE delegation demanding removal of PACE president from plenary hearings for breaking rules

PACE refuses to discuss report on MH17

Civil Position party member beaten by police dies

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 34 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Presidential Administration presents action plan on digital economy to foreign partners

U.S. stands with all Ukrainians striving for equality, non-discrimination - U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. in Ukraine

Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD