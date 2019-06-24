Ukraine's CEC denies registration to candidates from Saakashvili's Rukh Novykh Syl party

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) has denied candidates from Mikheil Saakashvili's Rukh Novykh Syl party registration as deputies, the press service for the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission (CEC) said.

The CEC made this decision on June 23.

"Having reviewed all relevant documents, the Commission has denied registration to candidates to posts of Ukrainian parliamentarians included in the election list of the political party Rukh Novykh Syl in the state multi-mandate constituency and candidates nominated in one-mandate constituencies," the report said.

The president has scheduled the early parliamentary election in Ukraine for July 21, 2019, the CEC said.

"Therefore, issues relating to the party's participating in the early parliamentary election in Ukraine on July 21, 2019 could not have been discussed on May 8, 2019," the CEC said.

According to the commission, the extraordinary party congress of Rukh Novykh Syl called on June 10, which approved the election list of candidates, "was held in breach of the requirements of the charter of this party."