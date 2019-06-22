Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

The decision to extend the sectoral economic sanctions of the European Union against Russia was unanimously made by EU leaders, press secretary of President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Preben Aamann, wrote.

"Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of a lack of Minsk Agreements implementation," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Earlier representative of Ukraine to the EU Ambassador Mykola Tochytsky said that the leaders of the European Union had agreed on the extension of sectoral sanctions against the Russian Federation for six months - until January 2020.

"The second important decision of the European Union for today is that the EU leaders agreed to extend sectoral sanctions against the Russian Federation until January 2020. I hope to complete all legal procedures for the Ukraine-EU Summit. The JIT's conclusions also confirmed the responsibility of the Russian Federation both for downing MH17 and for aggression against Ukraine," Tochytsky wrote on his Twitter account.

Sectoral economic sanctions against Russia were introduced in July and strengthened in September 2014, and were subsequently associated with the implementation of the Minsk agreements. A decision regarding these sanctions is taken every six months.