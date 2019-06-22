Facts

17:02 22.06.2019

Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

1 min read
Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

The decision to extend the sectoral economic sanctions of the European Union against Russia was unanimously made by EU leaders, press secretary of President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Preben Aamann, wrote.

"Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of a lack of Minsk Agreements implementation," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Earlier representative of Ukraine to the EU Ambassador Mykola Tochytsky said that the leaders of the European Union had agreed on the extension of sectoral sanctions against the Russian Federation for six months - until January 2020.

"The second important decision of the European Union for today is that the EU leaders agreed to extend sectoral sanctions against the Russian Federation until January 2020. I hope to complete all legal procedures for the Ukraine-EU Summit. The JIT's conclusions also confirmed the responsibility of the Russian Federation both for downing MH17 and for aggression against Ukraine," Tochytsky wrote on his Twitter account.

Sectoral economic sanctions against Russia were introduced in July and strengthened in September 2014, and were subsequently associated with the implementation of the Minsk agreements. A decision regarding these sanctions is taken every six months.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #eu #russia #tusk #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:59 21.06.2019
Kuchma, Italian Ambassador to Ukraine discuss implementation of Minsk agreements, Ukrainian-Italian relations

Kuchma, Italian Ambassador to Ukraine discuss implementation of Minsk agreements, Ukrainian-Italian relations

15:48 20.06.2019
Ukraine will be able to get EUR 500 mln of EU macro-financial aid if fulfills five more conditions – Mingarelli

Ukraine will be able to get EUR 500 mln of EU macro-financial aid if fulfills five more conditions – Mingarelli

17:26 18.06.2019
Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

17:03 18.06.2019
Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

17:03 18.06.2019
Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

15:57 18.06.2019
Zelensky: Not a secret that positions of Ukraine, Germany regarding Nord Stream 2 completely opposite

Zelensky: Not a secret that positions of Ukraine, Germany regarding Nord Stream 2 completely opposite

15:30 18.06.2019
Zelensky: Preserving transit of Russian gas through Ukraine guarantees energy security of Europe and our country

Zelensky: Preserving transit of Russian gas through Ukraine guarantees energy security of Europe and our country

15:03 18.06.2019
Zelensky says it's worth swapping even a few detainees in Donbas

Zelensky says it's worth swapping even a few detainees in Donbas

14:33 18.06.2019
Ukraine's president and Bundestag head discuss anti-Russia sanctions, rebuilding of Donbas

Ukraine's president and Bundestag head discuss anti-Russia sanctions, rebuilding of Donbas

13:20 18.06.2019
Peskov says is confident Putin will start meeting with Zelensky 'with right phrases'

Peskov says is confident Putin will start meeting with Zelensky 'with right phrases'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

President's appeal on Sorrow and Remembrance Day: We must do everything so that war doesn't become common thing for next generations

Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

LATEST

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Kyiv mayor Klitschko signs memo with French Veolia company

Ukrainian Security Service chief preparing Zelensky's visit to U.S.

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas

Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

President's appeal on Sorrow and Remembrance Day: We must do everything so that war doesn't become common thing for next generations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD