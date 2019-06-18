U.S. Embassy in Ukraine renews work after bomb scare

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has said it has resumed normal work after checking information that a bomb was placed in the building where it is located.

"The Embassy security team has completed its investigation into a reported bomb threat. At this time, the Embassy has resumed normal operations," the Embassy said on Facebook on Tuesday.

About 90 minutes earlier, the embassy said it had received a bomb threat. "U.S. Embassy Kyiv has received a bomb threat and is investigating. Please do not come to the Embassy until further notice," the embassy said then.