Zelensky inaugurates Demining Center in Donbas

Ukraine's State Emergency Service has opened a demining center in Mariupol, Donetsk region, the Interior Ministry said on Facebook on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

"Currently we are at war and we all want this war to be over. We understand that yours is a very serious role because after the end of the war, when we have definitely reclaimed our territories, you will have a very serious responsibility... The war of demining will continue," Zelensky said at the ceremony.

Modern equipment and demining robots were purchased for the center, the president's press service said.

"Currently, 7,000 square kilometers of the Donbas area controlled by Ukraine is set with landmines," it said.

It was reported that on Saturday Zelensky was visiting Mariupol on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the city's liberation.