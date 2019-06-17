Facts

13:02 17.06.2019

Zelensky inaugurates Demining Center in Donbas

Zelensky inaugurates Demining Center in Donbas

Ukraine's State Emergency Service has opened a demining center in Mariupol, Donetsk region, the Interior Ministry said on Facebook on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

"Currently we are at war and we all want this war to be over. We understand that yours is a very serious role because after the end of the war, when we have definitely reclaimed our territories, you will have a very serious responsibility... The war of demining will continue," Zelensky said at the ceremony.

Modern equipment and demining robots were purchased for the center, the president's press service said.

"Currently, 7,000 square kilometers of the Donbas area controlled by Ukraine is set with landmines," it said.

It was reported that on Saturday Zelensky was visiting Mariupol on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the city's liberation.

17:47 17.06.2019
Zelensky sure he acted legitimately by dissolving Rada, not going to influence Constitutional Court

15:29 17.06.2019
Merkel, Zelensky to discuss Donbas, reforms in Ukraine, Nord Stream 2

15:26 17.06.2019
Zelensky in Paris: Ukraine is not only agriculture, mines and metallurgy, it's also IT industry

13:56 17.06.2019
Zelensky arrives in Paris on official visit

14:01 15.06.2019
President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

14:00 15.06.2019
President dismisses Sahach from post of Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden

12:46 15.06.2019
Merkel on June 18 to discuss Minsk agreements with Zelensky

16:46 14.06.2019
Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

16:29 14.06.2019
Zelensky initiates legislative change of Rotterdam+ formula to Rotterdam- – president's representative in govt

12:58 14.06.2019
Zelensky tells Lajcak about steps taken by Ukraine to regulate situation in Donbas

