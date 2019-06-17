Facts

11:56 17.06.2019

Ukrainian nationalists in new Rada planning to propose breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia, withdrawal from Minsk negotiation

3 min read

 Abandoning the Minsk process, replacing the "Normandy format" of negotiation with a Budapest one, and severing diplomatic relations with Russia will be the first legislative initiatives to be proposed by the joint Ukrainian nationalist forces after the election of a new parliament.

"We will propose bills that will compel our Foreign Ministry to replace the Normandy [negotiation] format with the Budapest format. We believe that the current negotiation, involving France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, called the Normandy format, will not lead to the positive result, i.e. ending this war," Svoboda Party leader Oleh Tiahnybok, who tops the nationalists' single list for multi-mandate constituency, said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Under pressure from French and German businesses, Paris and Berlin "very often do not side with Ukraine in this Moscow-Ukrainian confrontation," he said.

"We believe that today Ukraine's main strategic partners are the United States and Britain and it is them who should be at the negotiating table if we want to end this war as soon as possible, and end it on Ukraine's terms. Only these countries can put Russia into certain boundaries.

"And the third initiative is to increase sanctions inside Ukraine," Tiahnybok said. T

The situation where "the war with Russia" has gone for more than five years and Moscow's businesses are prospering in Ukraine is unacceptable, he said.

"We consider it right to break off diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation. We consider it right to fully block this business on blood. Any economic relations with the aggressor state and with the occupied territories today must be discontinued," he said.

National Corps leader Andriy Biletsky, who is number two on the list, said that the nationalists will insist that the Minsk negotiation was illegal and should be abandoned.

"Everything that was signed in Minsk are unconstitutional things leading to the federalization of Ukraine and Kyiv's official recognition of the terrorist organizations, their structures, militants and so on. So, ending the pointless Minsk, which showed yet again, now under [President Volodymyr] Zelensky and with the second coming of Kuchma [Leonid Kuchma, Ukraine's second president and representative in the Trilateral Contact Group], that what's behind it is a zero result and the betrayal of national interests," Biletsky said.

On June 10 National Corps, Svoboda, the Right Sector and veterans' and civic organizations decided to participate in early parliamentary elections as a united nationalist bloc with their subsequent consolidation. The nationalists' joint list is topped by Svoboda's Tiahnybok.

Tags: #nationalists #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:26 17.06.2019
Zelensky in Paris: Ukraine is not only agriculture, mines and metallurgy, it's also IT industry

Zelensky in Paris: Ukraine is not only agriculture, mines and metallurgy, it's also IT industry

15:20 17.06.2019
Medical humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from U.S. – Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

Medical humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from U.S. – Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

17:06 15.06.2019
Relatives of victims of MH17 tragedy protest outside Russian embassy in Netherlands

Relatives of victims of MH17 tragedy protest outside Russian embassy in Netherlands

17:05 15.06.2019
Under optimistic scenario Ukraine could become EU member by 2035

Under optimistic scenario Ukraine could become EU member by 2035

16:41 15.06.2019
Spectator-M1 UAV adopted by Armed Forces of Ukraine

Spectator-M1 UAV adopted by Armed Forces of Ukraine

15:54 15.06.2019
SBU establishes conclusive evidence of destruction of Ukraine's Il-76 aircraft in 2014 by Wagner PMC under order of Kremlin

SBU establishes conclusive evidence of destruction of Ukraine's Il-76 aircraft in 2014 by Wagner PMC under order of Kremlin

15:26 15.06.2019
Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

15:26 15.06.2019
Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

15:17 15.06.2019
Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

14:01 15.06.2019
President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Director general, journalists resigning from ZIK channel

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Zelensky in Paris: Ukraine is not only agriculture, mines and metallurgy, it's also IT industry

Zelensky arrives in Paris on official visit

Zelensky inaugurates Demining Center in Donbas

LATEST

Zelensky sure he acted legitimately by dissolving Rada, not going to influence Constitutional Court

Director general, journalists resigning from ZIK channel

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Merkel, Zelensky to discuss Donbas, reforms in Ukraine, Nord Stream 2

Zelensky arrives in Paris on official visit

Zelensky inaugurates Demining Center in Donbas

Moldova's Constitutional Court overturns all of its decisions that led to political crisis in country in 5 mins

President dismisses Sahach from post of Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden

EU will soon discuss issuance of Russian passports to residents of Russia-occupied Donbas

New Moldovan govt begins working

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD