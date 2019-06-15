Spectator-M1 UAV adopted by Armed Forces of Ukraine

The upgraded and improved unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) Spectator-M1 designed by JSC Meridian named after Korolev, a member of the Ukroboronprom state concern, and Sikorsky KPI University (Kyiv) was adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The relevant order according to the results of successful tests was signed by Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak," the Ukroboronprom's press service said on Friday.

The state-owned concern said that the Spectator-M1 UAV is an improved version of Spectator UAVs. Spectator-M1 is designed to conduct aerial reconnaissance, both day and night.

During the modernization, the unmanned complex received a new thermal imager, an advanced control station, as well as a reduced weight, which allows it to stay in the air longer.

The modernization also concerned various UAV systems, in particular, software that allows working with different coordinate systems and converting them, determining the exact coordinates of the target. In addition, the drone received a new parachute system.

Now specialists of OJSC Meridian named after Korolev are preparing the Spectator-M1 for batch production, which is planned to be commenced as part of the public defense procurement.