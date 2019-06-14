Facts

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Serhiy Deineko as head of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

"To appoint Serhiy Vasyliovych Deineko as Chairman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine"” says decree No. 403/2019 dated June 13, which was published on the website of the President of Ukraine on Friday, June 14.

Prior to his appointment, Deineko worked as Deputy Director of the Operations Department in the Administration of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

As reported, Zelensky on May 31 dismissed Petro Tsyhykal from the post of head of the State Border Service of Ukraine. By another decree, the president dismissed Tsyhykal from military service to the reserve with the right to wear a military uniform. Tsyhykal had headed the State Border Service since July 2017.

