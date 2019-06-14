Facts

Saakashvili's party names top five candidates running for parliament

Top five MP candidates running in snap elections to the Verkhovna Rada from the Movement of New Forces party include the leader of this party, Mikheil Saakashvili, former Ukrainian Deputy Prosecutor General David Sakvarelidze, public figure Oles Doniy, Odesa grandmaster Natalia Zhukova, and former Ukrainian Economy Minister Volodymyr Lanovy.

Saakashvili named the candidates at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, June 13.

In addition, the first ten on the party ticket includes Olena Terestchenko, a public figure and the wife of former Hlukhiv Mayor Michel Terestchenko, Kharkiv Regional Council deputy Dmytro Bulakh, former head of the department of financial control and lifestyle monitoring of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention Hanna Solomatina, Odesa journalist and public figure Oleh Mykhailyk, and Kharkiv City Council deputy and co-founder of the Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Center Ihor Cherniak.

According to Saakashvili, the party congress, at which the list of candidates was approved, was held on Monday, June 10.

Journalists were given a list of more than 100 surnames.

