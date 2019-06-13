Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

The Holos (Voice) Party has disclosed the names of its first donors, who made contributions to finance the party's parliamentary election campaign.

Serhiy Fursa, an investment banker, Dragon Capital specialist in fixed income sales, Jacobs Douwe Egberts president for EEMEA Taras Lukachuk, as well as ex-CEO of Kyivstar and founder of the Kontora Pi community of talented mathematicians Peter Chernyshev, the party said on its website.

The first contribution was made by leader of the Holos Party Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, it said.

However, the amounts donated by donors are not indicated. According to the law on political parties in Ukraine, the total amount of the contribution in support of a political party cannot exceed the amount worth 400 sums of the minimum wage as of January 1, 2019, from a citizen and 800 sums from a legal entity.

The Holos Party emphasizes that, according to its fundraising policy, it accepts financial and other support, provided that donors do not influence the independence of the political force, do not question its reputation, and do not contradict its values.

In addition, the party emphasizes that it will not accept money from companies that are involved in corrupt schemes, and also reminds that contributions cannot contradict the provisions of Article 15 of the Law on Political Parties in Ukraine.