Facts

18:25 13.06.2019

Google, VPN services could fall under 5 mln fines for repeat refusal to filter content in Russia

A bill imposing fines of up to 5 million rubles on search engine companies could affect Google, virtual private network (VPN) services, and web resources, should they further refuse to filter prohibited content, an informed source told Interfax on Thursday.

"This bill will be an efficient mechanism of influence. It may affect such resources as Google and VPN services in the case of repeat refusal to filter," the source said.

According to the official State Duma website, a group of Duma deputies proposed a bill imposing fines of up to 5 million rubles for a repeat refusal by search engine companies to limit their search results by removing links to banned website.

Tags: #russia #google
