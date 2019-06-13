Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

The top five candidates from the Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections in Ukraine include leader of this party Mikheil Saakashvili, former deputy prosecutor general of Ukraine David Sakvarelidze, public figure Oles Doniy, grand master at chess from Odesa Natalia Zhukova, and ex-Economy Minister Volodymyr Lanovy.

These names were announced by Saakashvili at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.