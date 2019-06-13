Facts

12:16 13.06.2019

Twelve civilians killed, 58 injured in Donbas conflict this year

1 min read
Twelve civilians killed, 58 injured in Donbas conflict this year

At least 3,332 civilians were killed and more than 7,000 were injured during the conflict in Donbas between mid-April 2014 and June 9, 2019, according to a report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

The head of the mission, Fiona Frazer, presented the report at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

She said that this year, from January 1 to June 9, the mission has recorded 70 civilian casualties, in particular, 12 deaths and 58 injuries.

"These are the lowest figures for the entire conflict period," Frazer said.

Twelve civilian casualties were recorded in the first nine days of June, she added.

"This is equal to the total figure for May," Frazer said.

Tags: #un_mission #victim #donbas #ukraine #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:16 13.06.2019
Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

13:58 13.06.2019
Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

13:55 13.06.2019
PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

13:49 13.06.2019
Zelensky team looking for ways to cut utility tariffs for citizens

Zelensky team looking for ways to cut utility tariffs for citizens

12:48 13.06.2019
No plans to send more ships across Kerch Strait, but Kyiv not backing down

No plans to send more ships across Kerch Strait, but Kyiv not backing down

11:28 13.06.2019
Ukraine's special envoy, Moldovan prime minister discuss political crisis in Moldova

Ukraine's special envoy, Moldovan prime minister discuss political crisis in Moldova

11:10 13.06.2019
Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

11:02 13.06.2019
Ukraine's plans to launch 5G in 2020 too

Ukraine's plans to launch 5G in 2020 too

10:58 13.06.2019
Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

10:47 13.06.2019
Public organizations of Donbas call for creating online platform for projects to develop affected areas

Public organizations of Donbas call for creating online platform for projects to develop affected areas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

Abromavicius appointed member of supervisory board at Ukroboronprom State Concern

LATEST

Batkivshchyna names first 50 MP candidates on its party ticket

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Incompleteness of real judicial reform hinders economic growth in Ukraine – U.S. Embassy economic counselor

Georgian defense minister, Turkish counterpart discuss Ankara's participation in Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Lajčák to visit Kyiv on Thursday

Navalny to spend night in police station

Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Navalny faces up to 30 days of arrest on administrative counts

Weakening in Chisinau could facilitate spread of hybrid Russian influence, increase risks for Ukraine's southern regions – Foreign ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD