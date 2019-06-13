Twelve civilians killed, 58 injured in Donbas conflict this year

At least 3,332 civilians were killed and more than 7,000 were injured during the conflict in Donbas between mid-April 2014 and June 9, 2019, according to a report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

The head of the mission, Fiona Frazer, presented the report at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

She said that this year, from January 1 to June 9, the mission has recorded 70 civilian casualties, in particular, 12 deaths and 58 injuries.

"These are the lowest figures for the entire conflict period," Frazer said.

Twelve civilian casualties were recorded in the first nine days of June, she added.

"This is equal to the total figure for May," Frazer said.