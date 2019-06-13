Facts

11:10 13.06.2019

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) was notified about a new attempt to ban First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova from fulfilling her duties – via the Baryshivka district court, which recently issued another headline-making ruling on the suspension of the license of SkyUp Airlines.

"The National Bank received a letter from an individual, from which it follows that on June 11 the Baryshivka district court of Kyiv region allegedly decided to prohibit Rozhkova from participating in board meetings and carrying out her official duties," the NBU said on Thursday.

The central bank said that the initials of this individual coincide with the initials of one of the alleged participants in the court case, but this ruling is currently not available in the unified public register of court rulings.

"According to the procedural code, the court's decision is to be executed immediately, that is, immediately after receipt. However, so far we have not received it, and were not present at any hearing announcing the decision to ban board members from exercising their authority," Head of the lawsuit-related activities department of the legal department of the NBU Viktor Hryhorchuk said.

According to him, under current conditions, the National Bank cannot claim that the information on the availability of the corresponding ruling is true, but if this is really so, the NBU will appeal against it in the manner provided by law.

"In addition, the National Bank is ready to examine the presence of signs that may indicate the unlawfulness of such actions of the judge and therefore the grounds for lodging a complaint against the actions of the judge and going to law enforcement agencies," Hryhorchuk said.

Tags: #nbu #rozhkova #court #ukraine
