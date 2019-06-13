One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 28 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 28 times on June 12, using 120mm and 82mm mortars proscribed by the Minsk agreements three times. The enemy also fired at our defenders from grenade launchers of various calibers, heavy machine guns and small arms. […] One Ukrainian defender was wounded as a result of enemy shelling," the JFO press center reported on its Facebook page early on Thursday.