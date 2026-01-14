Ukraine able to receive first funds from EUR 90 bln loan in April – Dombrovskis

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis predicts that Ukraine will receive the first funds from the EUR 90 billion financial support in April of this year.

He said this on Wednesday in Brussels at a press conference dedicated to the European Commission’s legislative initiatives aimed at implementing the decision of the December European Council meeting to provide Ukraine with financial support for 2026-2027 in the amount of EUR 90 billion.

"On the one hand, we will cooperate with the EU co-legislators [the European Parliament and the European Council] to ensure a rapid legislative process, which we hope will be completed by the beginning of March, which will allow for payments in April," the European Commissioner hopes.

Dombrovskis said that at the same time, the European Commission is working with the Ukrainian authorities to prepare a financial strategy for this year so that "all necessary documents and steps can be taken on time." "And I would say that also in previous years we have worked with the Ukrainian authorities in a very tight timeframe and were able to achieve results," he added.

In addition, according to the European Commissioner, work is underway in parallel with other international partners that provide financial support to Ukraine, "to ensure their pre-financing in the first quarter of this year, to cover this financing gap that Ukraine is already facing in the first quarter." "And I would say that this work is also progressing quite successfully," Dombrovskis said.