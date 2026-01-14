Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:10 14.01.2026

ATB food retailer increases product supplies to its stores in Kyiv

2 min read
ATB food retailer increases product supplies to its stores in Kyiv

The ATB retail chain has increased supplies of goods to its Kyiv stores and has outlined its operating regime using alternative energy sources.

"The company has increased deliveries of goods to Kyiv stores (taking into account temporary problems at other retail chains). Today, our stores are operating under maximum load. We will withstand this. We are prepared and are doing everything possible to provide the population with essential food products and the ability to charge gadgets," ATB's press service told Interfax-Ukraine in response to an inquiry.

The company said a slight surge in demand and some stockpiling purchases, but so far without a sharp or critical spike in demand for any particular category of goods.

"For our part, we ask customers to remain calm and state that there are sufficient essential goods in the company's stores and warehouses. We will stand firm and overcome everything together," the company assured.

There are currently 170 ATB stores operating in Kyiv. The company acknowledged that around 10 stores are experiencing problems of varying complexity due to generator malfunctions caused by low temperatures, but these issues are being resolved as quickly as possible.

When grid electricity is unavailable, a store operating on a generator runs for six hours, followed by one hour of downtime. During the shutdown period, customers are provided with informational notices about the time operations will resume and about the nearest ATB store. The company is not considering any options to temporarily reduce store operating hours.

"We are not planning any reductions in operations. On the contrary, we are trying to work for people to provide all necessary goods and food products, as well as the opportunity to recharge devices and warm up," the company said.

As of the beginning of 2024, the ATB retail chain had more than 1,200 stores.

According to YouControl, the ultimate beneficial owners of ATB-Market LLC are Yevhen Yermakov, Viktor and Iryna Karachun, and Hennadiy Butkevych. Based on the results of the third quarter of 2025, ATB-Market LLC generated revenue of UAH 181.3 billion, which is about 19.8% higher than in January–September 2024.

Tags: #atb

