Navalny faces up to 30 days of arrest on administrative counts

Opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who has been detained during the unpermitted action in support for journalist Ivan Golunov in Moscow, is charged with an administrative offense.

"Navalny has been charged under Part 8, Article 20.2 [of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses; a violation of public event regulations] and is facing up to 30 days of arrest," Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.

Navalny said, for his part, he was charged with organizing the march.

"They said I had organized the unpermitted march along boulevards. Unlace your shoes, remove your belt, surrender your phone, and get into the cell. Well, okay," Navalny said on Twitter.