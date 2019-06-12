Three WIA amid 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 24 times on June 11, using 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars proscribed by the Minsk agreements seven times. Three Ukrainian defenders were wounded as a result of enemy attacks," the JFO press center reported on its Facebook page early on Wednesday.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, two militants were killed and seven more wounded on June 11.

"Since the beginning of the current day, the enemy has fired at the Joint Forces positions four times," the report said.