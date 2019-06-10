Poroshenko has no procedural status in cases opened after Kriuchkov's claims – SAPO chief

Fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko currently has no procedural status in criminal proceedings probing possible embezzlement in the energy sector, head of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsky has said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview for Interfax-Ukraine, Kholodnytsky said that head of the Energomerezha company Dmytro Kriuchkov had filed four claims in which he listed individuals, including Poroshenko, are allegedly involved in certain corruption-related crimes.

"Thus, under the Criminal Procedure Code, it was registered in the State Register of Pretrial Investigations," he explained.

Answering a question whether Poroshenko currently has any procedural status, Kholodnytsky said: "The applicant pointed to him [Poroshenko] as a possible person involved. But as of June 6, he has no procedural status. The investigation has just begun. One may say there are certain results when detectives show or don't show the evidence base."

As reported, the SAPO entered information into the State Register of Pretrial Investigations on several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine after Kriuchkov's statement on the legality of Poroshenko's actions, other senior officials, lawmakers and heads of large enterprises. The information was submitted to the register following Kriuchkov's personal meeting with SAPO head Kholodnytsky.