16:28 10.06.2019

Zelensky says all regional governors should be dismissed

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced the opinion that all incumbent heads of regional state administrations in Ukraine should be replaced.

"The president's position is the following: all the heads of the regional state administrations must be dismissed," presidential press secretary Yulia Mendel said at a briefing on Monday.

As it was reported, on June 5, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the president's draft resolutions on the dismissal of 13 regional governors.

