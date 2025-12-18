Zelenskyy: At the request of the US, only presidential elections were considered, there is no consensus with Rada on online voting yet

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

The Ukrainian side did not discuss with the United States the issue of holding parliamentary and local elections in the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The United States of America made a request for presidential elections and I told them that I would be ready for such elections. We did not consider elections to the Rada and local elections," Zelenskyy said on Thursday, answering journalists’ questions about whether the prospect of holding only presidential elections in Ukraine, or also elections to the Verkhovna Rada and local self-government bodies, was being considered.

When asked how he felt about the possibility of remote voting, the president emphasized that he had always been a supporter of online voting, but there was no consensus on this issue with the Verkhovna Rada yet.

"I have always supported and raised the issue since the beginning of Covid regarding legislative changes so that people could vote online. So far, we have not found consensus with parliamentarians," he said.

Zelenskyy also answered the question of whether MPS have already worked on the law on elections: "As far as I know, there hasn’t been any yet, but I have given them all the signals."