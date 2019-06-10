Facts

11:45 10.06.2019

Members of parliament candidates for European Solidary party include Parubiy, Gerashchenko, Zabrodsky, Dzhemilev, Klympush-Tsintsadze

 The top five members of parliament candidate list for the European Solidarity party includes Ukraine's fifth President Petro Poroshenko. Number two in the list is Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy.

Members of parliament candidates were presented at the party's congress in Kyiv by Poroshenko.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Gerashchenko is number three on the list, followed by Commander of the Ukrainian Air Assault Troops Lieutenant General Commander Mykhailo Zabrodsky and musician Sofiya Fedyna.

Among the top ten is MP Mustafa Dzhemilev, volunteer doctor and commander of the Hospitallers Battalion Yana Zinkevych, along with head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniutka, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars Akhtem Chiygoz and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivana Klympush-Tsintsadze.

Tags: #european_solidarity_party #elections
