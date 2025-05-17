Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:22 17.05.2025

For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

2 min read
For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/05/12

Vladimir Putin only creates the illusion of negotiations, in fact, they are for him only a way to continue the war, MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party, the fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko said.

"Putin considers peace negotiations to be another way of waging war. In Turkey, he creates the illusion of diplomacy, continuing to wage military operations. We have not seen any concrete signs that Russia seeks a just or lasting peace. This is not the beginning of negotiations, but the continuation of the war by other means," Poroshenko said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

He also said Putin can never be trusted. "I had two dozen meetings. Never, I repeat, never alone with him. I was always with my partners. You should never trust him. He is a professional liar," the politician said.

He said Ukraine is the only shield with which Europe can win a few years, transferring the economy to military rails to stop Russia's aggression.

Poroshenko believes that Ukraine's Western partners should give a clear message to Putin: either a ceasefire for 30 days, the start of real negotiations and determining a way to end the war, or Plan B comes into play, which means unlimited military assistance to Ukraine. "The idea of ​​Plan B belongs to Trump. We need to explain to Putin what will happen if he does not obey. There is no other way," the MP believes.

 

Tags: #negotiations #poroshenko #rf #european_solidarity_party #la_repubblica

MORE ABOUT

20:51 16.05.2025
Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

20:49 16.05.2025
Kyslytsya after talks in Istanbul: Many issues can only be resolved at level of leaders

Kyslytsya after talks in Istanbul: Many issues can only be resolved at level of leaders

20:30 16.05.2025
Kallas: Sanctions and political isolation necessary to continue pressure on Russia

Kallas: Sanctions and political isolation necessary to continue pressure on Russia

19:54 16.05.2025
Ambassador Yeliseev's residence searched in connection with so-called ‘Kharkiv Agreements’ of 2010 – European Solidarity

Ambassador Yeliseev's residence searched in connection with so-called ‘Kharkiv Agreements’ of 2010 – European Solidarity

13:57 16.05.2025
For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

21:07 13.05.2025
Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

20:18 13.05.2025
Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

19:54 13.05.2025
Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

16:56 13.05.2025
Poroshenko discusses situation on front, talks on ending war with ambassadors of G7, EU countries

Poroshenko discusses situation on front, talks on ending war with ambassadors of G7, EU countries

20:39 12.05.2025
West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

HOT NEWS

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Russian strike on bus near Bilopillia: It is deliberate killing of civilians

LATEST

The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Diplomat suspected of espionage dies suddenly in Sweden, case is related to ex-ambassador to Ukraine

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depots near Perevalne in occupied Crimea

Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Russian strike on bus near Bilopillia: It is deliberate killing of civilians

Bus with civilians destroyed near Bilopillia is evacuation bus

General Staff: 145 combat clashes recorded over past day

AD
AD