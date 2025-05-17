For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/05/12

Vladimir Putin only creates the illusion of negotiations, in fact, they are for him only a way to continue the war, MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party, the fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko said.

"Putin considers peace negotiations to be another way of waging war. In Turkey, he creates the illusion of diplomacy, continuing to wage military operations. We have not seen any concrete signs that Russia seeks a just or lasting peace. This is not the beginning of negotiations, but the continuation of the war by other means," Poroshenko said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

He also said Putin can never be trusted. "I had two dozen meetings. Never, I repeat, never alone with him. I was always with my partners. You should never trust him. He is a professional liar," the politician said.

He said Ukraine is the only shield with which Europe can win a few years, transferring the economy to military rails to stop Russia's aggression.

Poroshenko believes that Ukraine's Western partners should give a clear message to Putin: either a ceasefire for 30 days, the start of real negotiations and determining a way to end the war, or Plan B comes into play, which means unlimited military assistance to Ukraine. "The idea of ​​Plan B belongs to Trump. We need to explain to Putin what will happen if he does not obey. There is no other way," the MP believes.



