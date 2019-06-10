Facts

10:52 10.06.2019

Ex-deputy NSDC secretary Hladkovsky involved in media scandal around Ukroboronprom demands to punish radical people attacking his house

1 min read

 Ex-First Deputy Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovsky demands that Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko "make order and punish" radical young people who again attacked his house.

"Ukraine was, is and, I hope, will continue to be a legal state which has laws," Hladkovsky said in a statement spread by the media.

He reiterated that "neither he nor his relatives have any relation to false accusations," voiced, in his words, in a journalistic investigation "compiled" of "provocative" facts, and there is no " Hladkovsky case."

The former deputy secretary recalled that he was dismissed by President Petro Poroshenko (2014-2019) from office to ensure an unbiased investigation of the accusations voiced, and his son, whose name was also mentioned in the journalistic investigation as a person involved in the corruption scheme, filed a lawsuit against journalists and he is interested in the "quick" court hearing.

According to Hladkovsky, the actions of the "pseudo-nationalists" storming his house show "the failure of law enforcement agencies to ensure order on the streets of Ukrainian cities and impunity for offenders."

Tags: #ukroboronprom #nsdc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:44 04.06.2019
Newly appointed director general of Malyshev plant Chursin, his family threatened with violence – Ukroboronprom

Newly appointed director general of Malyshev plant Chursin, his family threatened with violence – Ukroboronprom

17:31 01.06.2019
Govt should develop effective mechanism for improving situation at state mines

Govt should develop effective mechanism for improving situation at state mines

17:46 31.05.2019
Zelensky discusses demonopolization of Ukrainian energy markets at NSDC meeting

Zelensky discusses demonopolization of Ukrainian energy markets at NSDC meeting

16:09 31.05.2019
Zelensky changes NSDC composition, becomes its head – decree

Zelensky changes NSDC composition, becomes its head – decree

10:32 31.05.2019
Zelensky has no direct contacts with Russia, negotiating position being formed to discuss in Normandy format – NSDC secretary

Zelensky has no direct contacts with Russia, negotiating position being formed to discuss in Normandy format – NSDC secretary

10:07 31.05.2019
NSDC Secretary: there is question whether Ukraine will be gas transit country in 2020, this is challenge

NSDC Secretary: there is question whether Ukraine will be gas transit country in 2020, this is challenge

19:33 28.05.2019
Danyliuk: Ukraine will get IMF tranche after parliamentary elections, formation of government

Danyliuk: Ukraine will get IMF tranche after parliamentary elections, formation of government

16:53 28.05.2019
Ex-Ukrainian finance minister Danyliuk appointed NSDC secretary

Ex-Ukrainian finance minister Danyliuk appointed NSDC secretary

15:44 21.05.2019
Ukroboronprom links U.S. Venezuela sanctions against Russia with new opportunities for Ukraine in South American arms market

Ukroboronprom links U.S. Venezuela sanctions against Russia with new opportunities for Ukraine in South American arms market

17:54 16.05.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on organizing planning in security, defense sector

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on organizing planning in security, defense sector

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

First five candidates on Servant of the People party ticket named

Members of parliament candidates for European Solidary party include Parubiy, Gerashchenko, Zabrodsky, Dzhemilev, Klympush-Tsintsadze

Counterintelligence activities involving radical Russians stepped up on Ukraine-Moldova border - SBU

Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions in Donbas 26 times in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Samopomich party leader heads party's list of candidates in Rada election

LATEST

Volker wishes Kuchma success representing Ukraine in TCG

First five candidates on Servant of the People party ticket named

Members of parliament candidates for European Solidary party include Parubiy, Gerashchenko, Zabrodsky, Dzhemilev, Klympush-Tsintsadze

Counterintelligence activities involving radical Russians stepped up on Ukraine-Moldova border - SBU

Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions in Donbas 26 times in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

На Закарпатье пресечена наркодеятельность жителя Мукачево изъяли более 2 кг метамфетамина стоимостью около 2 млн грн

U.S. delegation in Odesa studies Centaur assault boats

Parubiy hopes Lithuania, Poland to toughen sanction pressure on Russia

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine alarmed with requirements to international supervisory board members of SOE to file declarations

Saakashvili's party to independently take part in parliamentary election in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD