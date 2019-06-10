Ex-deputy NSDC secretary Hladkovsky involved in media scandal around Ukroboronprom demands to punish radical people attacking his house

Ex-First Deputy Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovsky demands that Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko "make order and punish" radical young people who again attacked his house.

"Ukraine was, is and, I hope, will continue to be a legal state which has laws," Hladkovsky said in a statement spread by the media.

He reiterated that "neither he nor his relatives have any relation to false accusations," voiced, in his words, in a journalistic investigation "compiled" of "provocative" facts, and there is no " Hladkovsky case."

The former deputy secretary recalled that he was dismissed by President Petro Poroshenko (2014-2019) from office to ensure an unbiased investigation of the accusations voiced, and his son, whose name was also mentioned in the journalistic investigation as a person involved in the corruption scheme, filed a lawsuit against journalists and he is interested in the "quick" court hearing.

According to Hladkovsky, the actions of the "pseudo-nationalists" storming his house show "the failure of law enforcement agencies to ensure order on the streets of Ukrainian cities and impunity for offenders."