12:50 07.06.2019

Zelensky's rep in Constitutional Court rules out possibility of declaring unconstitutional decree on Rada dissolution, snap elections

Zelensky's rep in Constitutional Court rules out possibility of declaring unconstitutional decree on Rada dissolution, snap elections

The decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the early termination of the powers of the Verkhovna Rada and the appointment of extraordinary parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019 is fully constitutional, Fedir Venislavsky, the presidential representative in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine said.

"The decree is completely constitutional, it corresponds to the powers of the president. We exclude the possibility of declaring the decree unconstitutional. We have no doubts about its constitutionality," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Venislavsky noted that the presidential decree on the early termination of the powers of the Verkhovna Rada of May 21, 2019 fully complies with all the criteria for the constitutionality of presidential acts.

"That is, it was issued on the basis of the Constitution of Ukraine, which provides for the president's right to terminate the powers of the Verkhovna Rada ahead of time. It was issued within the powers of the president," he explained.

The representative of Zelensky at the Constitutional Court indicated that the method of issuing this legal act is clearly defined in the Constitution. "Firstly, it was necessary to hold a meeting for consultations with the leaders of the factions and the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, which was done prior to the publication of the decree. Therefore, the procedure was followed," he said.

Venislavsky noted that the presidential decree may be deemed unconstitutional if it is issued as the one beyond the limits of authority, in violation of the procedure, or if its text does not directly comply with the Constitution. "We have neither exceeded the bounds of powers, nor violated the procedure. We have absolutely all the components, so we don't worry about the legal purity of our decree," he stressed.

