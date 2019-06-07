Poroshenko advises to hold Ukraine-EU summit in Kharkiv, Dnipro or Odesa

The fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko is in favor of holding a Ukraine-EU summit on July 8 of this year in Kharkiv, Dnipro or Odesa, and not in Kyiv.

"I really think that it [the date of the Ukraine-EU summit on July 8] cannot be changed. The only advice is not necessarily to hold the summit in Kyiv. Why not holding it in Kharkiv, Dnipro or Odesa, so that the EU leadership with their own eyes would be convinced of the support of European integration, and the residents of these cities would see how close we are to the European integration," Poroshenko said.

He was satisfied that the EU leaders had confirmed the date of the summit on July 8, which was agreed upon during his presidency.