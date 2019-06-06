Facts

18:38 06.06.2019

Sajdik: Issue of blockade lifting of uncontrolled territories raised by ORDLO reps, supported by Russia

1 min read
Sajdik: Issue of blockade lifting of uncontrolled territories raised by ORDLO reps, supported by Russia

The issue of lifting the economic blockade from the territories outside Ukraine's control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, was raised at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on June 5 by representatives of the ORDLO and supported by the Russian Federation in general form, Martin Sajdik, the OSCE special representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, said.

As for the discussion in the TCG on economic issues, I want to answer that, answering the journalists' question about lifting the so-called blockade yesterday, I touched on only one aspect of the very complex and difficult issue of lifting trade restrictions and restoring Ukraine's economic relations with temporarily uncontrolled ORDO and ORLO. In fact, during discussions in the TCG, the issue of lifting the blockade itself was raised by representatives of ORDO and ORLO, and was generally supported by the Russian side, Sajdik said in his statement, which he made in Kyiv on Thursday.

Tags: #sajdik #osce #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:00 06.06.2019
No need to respond to provocative attacks if carried out from civilian objects – Kuchma

No need to respond to provocative attacks if carried out from civilian objects – Kuchma

16:55 06.06.2019
Kuchma: no economic blockade of Donbas, there are issues of temporary prohibition of movement of part of goods

Kuchma: no economic blockade of Donbas, there are issues of temporary prohibition of movement of part of goods

11:37 06.06.2019
Trading with enterprises in ORDLO possible only if they are registered, pay taxes in Ukraine – PGO

Trading with enterprises in ORDLO possible only if they are registered, pay taxes in Ukraine – PGO

10:51 05.06.2019
Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

17:13 03.06.2019
Kuchma carries out his activities in TCG on voluntary basis

Kuchma carries out his activities in TCG on voluntary basis

16:04 03.06.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine has concrete proposals to be voiced at TCG meeting on June 5

Zelensky: Ukraine has concrete proposals to be voiced at TCG meeting on June 5

13:46 03.06.2019
Zelensky: Kuchma will again represent Ukraine in Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas

Zelensky: Kuchma will again represent Ukraine in Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas

16:53 16.05.2019
Deputy Gerashchenko decides to leave post of presidential envoy on peaceful settlement in Donbas

Deputy Gerashchenko decides to leave post of presidential envoy on peaceful settlement in Donbas

12:05 24.04.2019
OSCE SMM Head Apakan visits Luhansk region, meets with mission observers

OSCE SMM Head Apakan visits Luhansk region, meets with mission observers

16:49 22.04.2019
Presidential runoff in Ukraine was well organized – OSCE special coordinator

Presidential runoff in Ukraine was well organized – OSCE special coordinator

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No need to respond to provocative attacks if carried out from civilian objects – Kuchma

Kuchma: no economic blockade of Donbas, there are issues of temporary prohibition of movement of part of goods

Zelensky dismisses ex-first deputy of SBU chief Malikov from military service

Donbas ceasefire in response to enemy attacks possible only after deployment of UN peacekeepers – Poroshenko

Ukraine's parliament refuses to dismiss Foreign Minister Klimkin

LATEST

Zelensky dismisses ex-first deputy of SBU chief Malikov from military service

Donbas ceasefire in response to enemy attacks possible only after deployment of UN peacekeepers – Poroshenko

Ukraine's parliament refuses to dismiss Foreign Minister Klimkin

Yushchenko suspected of taking possession of Mezhyhirya Residence, house in Novi Petrivtsi with land plots – PGO

Parliament passes bill on interim investigation commissions, introducing impeachment procedure for president – 279 vote "for"

EU pledges to further support Ukraine

Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

Klympush-Tsintsadze on Zelensky's visit to Brussels: President confirms Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO

Five political parties could enter parliament

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD