Sajdik: Issue of blockade lifting of uncontrolled territories raised by ORDLO reps, supported by Russia

The issue of lifting the economic blockade from the territories outside Ukraine's control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, was raised at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on June 5 by representatives of the ORDLO and supported by the Russian Federation in general form, Martin Sajdik, the OSCE special representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, said.

As for the discussion in the TCG on economic issues, I want to answer that, answering the journalists' question about lifting the so-called blockade yesterday, I touched on only one aspect of the very complex and difficult issue of lifting trade restrictions and restoring Ukraine's economic relations with temporarily uncontrolled ORDO and ORLO. In fact, during discussions in the TCG, the issue of lifting the blockade itself was raised by representatives of ORDO and ORLO, and was generally supported by the Russian side, Sajdik said in his statement, which he made in Kyiv on Thursday.