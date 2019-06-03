Facts

PACE Standing Committee approves resolution complicating imposition of sanctions against delegations, Assembly to consider it on June 24

The Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution that can change the organization's rules regarding the imposition of sanctions on delegations, said Volodymyr Ariev, the head of the Verkhovna Rada delegation to the PACE.

"The Standing Committee has adopted a draft resolution that could change the PACE rules. Voting will take place at the Assembly session on June 24. This is a poor option that complicates the sanctions procedure, but does not completely eliminate it, as Russians demanded," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

"Even if the resolution is voted, the opportunity to impose sanctions in a curtailed version will still remain," wrote Ariev, adding that the Ukrainian delegation was against the approval of this resolution.

He also noted that the Ukrainian side would be working over the next three weeks to convince the Assembly not to adopt this resolution.

