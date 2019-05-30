Facts

10:04 30.05.2019

Russia-led forces mount 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day

Russia-led forces mounted 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on May 29.

"On May 29, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 19 times, using 152mm and 122mm artillery systems and 120mm and 82mm mortar, which are prohibited by the Minsk agreements, in five instances. There are no casualties among the military personnel," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update on Thursday.

Hot spots were the towns of Avdiyivka and Maryinka. Under attack were also Ukrainian positions near the villages of Vodiane, Pisky, Chermalyk, Novotroyitske, Novoselivka Druha, Hnutove, Talakivka, Orikhove, Zolote-4, Novoluhanske, and Stanytsia Luhanska.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, three enemy troops were eliminated and another one was wounded on May 29.

"No enemy attacks have been recorded since the beginning of the day today," the JFO HQ said.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #jfo #donbass
