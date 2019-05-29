Facts

11:19 29.05.2019

Ukraine must meet foreign debt obligations

Ukraine must meet foreign debt obligations

Ukraine must meet its foreign debt obligations, ex-Economy Minister and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser Aivaras Abromavicius, has said.

"I think that we must take on obligations that we will fulfill. Therefore, we must service the debt, thereby reducing the interest rate on loans, because it always falls in solvent companies and those countries and companies that are trusted," he told Interfax-Ukraine near the building of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine on Tuesday.

Speaking about the opinion expressed by businessman Ihor Kolomoisky about the possibility of Ukraine declaring a default, Abromavicius said that everyone "can express whatever opinion they want."

"Of course, the person of Kolomoisky is interesting to many, including journalists, but his comments, naturally, do not create a favorable investment background. Therefore, I am very pleased that many members of the presidential team commented that Ukraine should always be a reliable business partner both for domestic and foreign investor," he said.

