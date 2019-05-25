Facts

Russia-led forces mount 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier killed, one wounded

Russia-led forces mounted 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, Ukraine's east, in the past day; one Ukrainian soldier was killed and one was wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"On May 24, armed groups of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 17 times; 120mm and 82mm mortars banned by the Minsk agreements were used in three instances. As a result of shelling, one member of the Joint Forces was killed and one wounded," the JFO HQ said on Facebook in a morning update on Saturday.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok (East) operational-tactical group, the enemy mounted 13 attacks on the JFO positions, in particular, twice near the village of Pisky using 120mm and 82mm mortars and automatic stand-alone grenade launchers, near Krasnohorivka using anti-tank missile systems and machine-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, near the settlement of Verkhnio-Toretske using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms, three attacks near Avdiyivka using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms, near the village of Kamianka using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns, near the village of Hnutove using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms, three attacks near the village of Novotroitske, Krasnohorivka and Novoselivka using anti-tank grenade launchers, and near the village of Lebedynske using automatic grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever (North) operational-tactical group, the positions of the Ukrainian defenders were shelled four times near the settlement of Shumy using mortars, automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers and small arms, near Zolote-4 using 82mm mortars; near Mayorsk using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and near the settlement of Luhanske using small arms.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on May 24, one militant was killed, three more were injured.

"Since the beginning of the current day, there have been no attacks on the JFO positions," the headquarters' press center said.

