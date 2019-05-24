Facts

11:08 24.05.2019

U.S. Senate approves resolution with important signals for Ukraine's support

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has reviewed and commended adoption of a resolution that supports democratic change by the full composition of the Upper House of Congress, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States said.

"Ukraine's progress in establishing the rule of law, bringing the country closer to Euro-Atlantic norms and standards, strengthening the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their compatibility with NATO criteria, as well as creating an autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine is welcomed; the continued commitment of the U.S. government to supporting the efforts of the Ukrainian government to introduce democratic and market reforms, restoration of the territorial integrity of the state, as well as the provision of additional lethal and non-lethal forms of assistance to strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine on land, at sea and in the air is confirmed; the importance of continuing reforms in Ukraine aimed at fighting corruption, building a strong and free economy, promoting democracy and the rule of law is noted; it calls for the Kremlin to immediately release the crew members of the Ukrainian Navy ships seized in the Kerch Strait as such, covered by the Geneva Conventions of 1949, and expresses support for all Ukrainian political prisoners held in the Russian Federation and territories under its control on the basis of trumped-up charges; the continuing destabilizing actions of the Russian Federation against Ukraine are condemned, the need to maintain a tough sanctions regime against Russia is stressed, and the Declaration of the U.S. State Department on non-recognition of the illegal attempts of the Russian Federation to annex the Ukrainian Crimea is confirmed; it emphasizes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline poses a significant threat to Europe's security, aimed at undermining Ukraine's economic stability and increasing its vulnerability to further Russian military interventions," the U.S. embassy said on Facebook.

The resolution was submitted for consideration by the Upper House of the U.S. Congress by Co-Chairs of the Senate Ukrainian Caucus, Republican Senator Robert Portman and Democrat Richard Durbin. Its co-authors are more than two dozen senators from the Republican and Democratic parties.

Tags: #usa #ukraine
