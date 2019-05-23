Facts

13:52 23.05.2019

Parliament election campaign in Ukraine to start on May 24 – CEC head

1 min read
The early parliamentary election campaign will start in Ukraine on Friday, May 24, the day after the relevant presidential order's publishing, Ukrainian Central Elections Commission Chairperson Tetiana Slipachuk said.

"The Ukrainian president's order of May 21, 2019, regarding the Verkhovna Rada's dissolution and the early parliamentary elections was published today, May 23, 2019, in accordance with the Law on the Verkhovna Rada Elections. The campaign starts the day after publishing, i.e., on May 24, 2019, and there is no need for additional decisions of the Central Elections Commission in order to begin it," Slipachuk said on Thursday at a press briefing dedicated to the early parliamentary elections.

Tags: #cec #elections
