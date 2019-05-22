Parubiy opens extraordinary Rada session

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy opened an extraordinary plenary session of the parliament at noon on Wednesday.

According to the electronic registration system, 240 deputies are present at the extraordinary meeting, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

According to the agenda published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday morning, parliamentarians will consider two bills: on introducing amendments to the law on parliamentary elections and on introducing changes to the law on public procurement, but there are no numbers of legislative initiatives on the agenda.