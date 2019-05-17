Avakov arrived in Italy on a trial of Ukrainian Markiv

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov arrived in Pavia, Italy, on the case of a soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaliy Markiv to testify in favor of a Ukrainian.

«Today I arrived at a court hearing together with the acting Commander of the National Guard and four soldiers. Our goal is to provide exhaustive facts and evidence that prove the innocence of Vitaliy Markiv. With the permission of the court, I spoke with Vitaliy. He is in a cheerful mood. Having said, that he served and will serve Ukraine!! We are here to support our soldier! He deserves this!», wrote the minister on his page in Facebook.

Arsen Avakov also separately thanked the Ukrainian community in Italy for the support of the Ukrainian soldier. As it known, compatriots attend every judicial meeting in the case of this soldier.

Vitaliy Markiv was arrested in Italy on June 30, 2017, on suspicion of murder of the Italian photojournalist Andrea Rokkelly near the Slavyansk in Donetsk region on May 24, 2014.

Arsen Avakov has repeatedly stated, that Markiv's allegations are unfounded: «He is baselessly accused of the murder of Rokkelli, who illegally arrived at ORDLO and was killed by separatists».

The «Case of Rokkelli» in Ukraine is currently investigating the Security Service of Ukraine.