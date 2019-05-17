Facts

10:57 17.05.2019

Ukrainian parliamentary coalition falls apart

1 min read
Ukrainian parliamentary coalition falls apart

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy has announced the termination of the work of the European Ukraine parliamentary coalition.

"I've got sad news. In light of the statement made by the head of the parliamentary faction of People's Front political party about the faction's withdrawal from the coalition and, in this connection, the termination of the coalition's work, I inform you that the European Ukraine coalition of parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation has terminated its work today. And we have to admit that it was a good coalition. I congratulate all of you, my colleagues, on our joint work," Parubiy said.

Tags: #parubiy #coalitions_breakup #verkhovna_rada #ukraine #coalition
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:53 17.05.2019
Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

15:50 17.05.2019
Nova Poshta launches innovative sorting terminal in Khmelnytsky

Nova Poshta launches innovative sorting terminal in Khmelnytsky

14:56 17.05.2019
Zelensky's advisor says coalition's breakup linked to postponement of early elections

Zelensky's advisor says coalition's breakup linked to postponement of early elections

13:19 17.05.2019
Zelensky may terminate Rada's powers early - Iryna Lutsenko

Zelensky may terminate Rada's powers early - Iryna Lutsenko

12:10 17.05.2019
Rada ready to make decisions on power market, including transfer of market launch, but govt should initiate this

Rada ready to make decisions on power market, including transfer of market launch, but govt should initiate this

09:51 17.05.2019
Poroshenko dismisses Yeliseyev from post of Presidential Administration deputy head

Poroshenko dismisses Yeliseyev from post of Presidential Administration deputy head

09:17 17.05.2019
Vasyl Servatiuk appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Tajikistan

Vasyl Servatiuk appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Tajikistan

17:54 16.05.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on organizing planning in security, defense sector

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on organizing planning in security, defense sector

14:35 16.05.2019
New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

10:14 16.05.2019
U.S. Congress to allocate $250 mln for Ukraine's defense – Ukraine's embassy

U.S. Congress to allocate $250 mln for Ukraine's defense – Ukraine's embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

Zelensky's advisor says coalition's breakup linked to postponement of early elections

Zelensky may terminate Rada's powers early - Iryna Lutsenko

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas hostilities on Thursday – JFO staff

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on organizing planning in security, defense sector

LATEST

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas hostilities on Thursday – JFO staff

Deputy Gerashchenko decides to leave post of presidential envoy on peaceful settlement in Donbas

Poroshenko hopeful EU, U.S. will further strengthen sanctions against Russia

OCU Holy Synod scheduled for May 24 – Metropolitan Epiphanius

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Ukrainians on Embroidery Day

NABU could not have influenced U.S. presidential elections, accusations part of political game – Sytnyk

Russia-led forces mounted 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Wednesday, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Vakarchuk creates Holos Party for running in parliamentary elections

Ukraine's parliament schedules Zelensky's inauguration ceremony for May 20

Supreme Court dismisses competition agency's claim seeking to collect UAH 1.3 mln fine from Kolomoisky's companies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD