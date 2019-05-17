Ukrainian parliamentary coalition falls apart

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy has announced the termination of the work of the European Ukraine parliamentary coalition.

"I've got sad news. In light of the statement made by the head of the parliamentary faction of People's Front political party about the faction's withdrawal from the coalition and, in this connection, the termination of the coalition's work, I inform you that the European Ukraine coalition of parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation has terminated its work today. And we have to admit that it was a good coalition. I congratulate all of you, my colleagues, on our joint work," Parubiy said.