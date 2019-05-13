Filaret says OCU split possible

Honorary Patriarch of Kyiv and All Russia-Ukraine Filaret has said a split in the Orthodox church is possible, adding that he is authorized to convene a council meeting.

In comments to the Kyiv-based TSN.ua ezine published on Sunday, he said communication with Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) head, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All-Ukraine Epiphanius have been infrequent, not more than five times.

"Is this communication? When every day it is necessary to manage the church? There is no communication. And because there is no communication – and there should be communication – the church has split, because my task, as patriarch, is to preserve the Ukrainian church," Filaret said.

His holiness said he could call a council meeting.