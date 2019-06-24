Facts

17:59 24.06.2019

Synod of Ukraine's new Church deprives Filaret of right to run Kyiv Diocese

Synod of Ukraine's new Church deprives Filaret of right to run Kyiv Diocese

 The Holy Synod of the new Church of Ukraine on Monday made a decision according to which honorary Patriarch Filaret remains a bishop of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, but has no right to run the Kyiv Diocese.

"Bearing in mind the special services [...] stated that honorary Patriarch Filaret remains a bishop of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, but has lost his canonical rights and obligations associated with running the diocese," the Synod said in a press release, which was posted on the website of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The Synod has reversed Item 4 of Journal No.1 of the February 5, 2019, session of the Holy Synod, which stated that "His Beatitude Patriarch Filaret continues running the Kyiv Diocese comprising the parishes and monasteries of Kyiv (with the exception of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery), which reported to him as Patriarch of Kyiv and all Rus-Ukraine before December 15, 2018."

