Filaret to govt authorities: You doing same with Kyiv Patriarchate as Russian authorities in Crimea, Donbas

KYIV. Feb 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Patriarch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate Filaret says that the Ukrainian government authorities treat Kyiv Patriarchate in the same way as the Russian authorities in the occupied Crimea and the uncontrolled part of Donbas.

"They are shouting that freedom of religion is being violated in Crimea and Donbas. Right, it is being violated, and we oppose these violations. But the authorities [in Ukraine] are repeating this. You are the authorities and advocate for freedom of religion, but what is going in Ukraine in relation to Kyiv Patriarchate? You do the same with Kyiv Patriarchate as the Russian authorities in Crimea and the occupied part of Donbas," Filaret told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Filaret said there are no decisions on the appeals of t Kyiv Patriarchate to European courts.

In turn, Head of the legal department of the religious organization Kyiv Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate Neonila Tkachenko said that on February 21, 2021, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church was officially informed about the acceptance of the first complaints for consideration by the ECHR, in particular, on the violation of the right to freedom of access to justice and the right to judicial protection.

In addition, according to her, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church also intends to submit a complaint to the UN Human Rights Committee.