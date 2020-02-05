Facts

13:35 05.02.2020

OCU terminates Filaret's membership in Holy Synod

1 min read
OCU terminates Filaret's membership in Holy Synod

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) terminated the powers of Honored Patriarch Filaret in the Holy Synod at a meeting of the Holy Synod on February 4, the press service for the OCU said.

"Bearing in mind that Honored Patriarch Filaret has lost his canonical rights and duties associated with running the diocese, has not written a letter to His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine or an address to the Holy Synod [...] it is established that Honored Patriarch Filaret is archbishop emeritus of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine starting June 24, 2019," the press service said.

"Bearing in mind that which has been stated above, and also his absence from six consecutive sessions of the Holy Synod, his ungrounded refusal to attend a session of the Holy Synod despite a written invitation, the powers of Honored Patriarch Filaret as a member of the Holy Synod are terminated," the OCU said.

The Synod also said Honored Patriarch Filaret is canonically prohibited from administering chirotones as archbishop emeritus.

Tags: #filaret #church
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:28 09.11.2019
Patriarch Kirill to cease liturgical commemoration of Patriarch of Alexandria – Moscow Patriarchate spokesman

Patriarch Kirill to cease liturgical commemoration of Patriarch of Alexandria – Moscow Patriarchate spokesman

10:20 24.10.2019
Pompeo, Epiphanius say religious rights in Crimea, Donbas can't be oppressed

Pompeo, Epiphanius say religious rights in Crimea, Donbas can't be oppressed

16:37 08.08.2019
Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

15:06 29.07.2019
UOC-MP Synod creates commission on prisoner exchange issues

UOC-MP Synod creates commission on prisoner exchange issues

17:59 24.06.2019
Synod of Ukraine's new Church deprives Filaret of right to run Kyiv Diocese

Synod of Ukraine's new Church deprives Filaret of right to run Kyiv Diocese

13:02 21.06.2019
OCU says it doesn't recognize local council meeting with Filaret, says resolutions meaningless

OCU says it doesn't recognize local council meeting with Filaret, says resolutions meaningless

12:12 20.06.2019
Ukrainian Ambassador to Georgia exits in protest during address by Russian MP, President of Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy

Ukrainian Ambassador to Georgia exits in protest during address by Russian MP, President of Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy

17:03 13.06.2019
Nationalists assure leader of Ukraine's new Orthodox Church of support in new parliament

Nationalists assure leader of Ukraine's new Orthodox Church of support in new parliament

16:27 16.05.2019
Presidential adviser Pavlenko: If Orthodox Church of Ukraine acts in accordance with tomos, it won't be 'taken away'

Presidential adviser Pavlenko: If Orthodox Church of Ukraine acts in accordance with tomos, it won't be 'taken away'

15:31 16.05.2019
OCU Holy Synod scheduled for May 24 – Metropolitan Epiphanius

OCU Holy Synod scheduled for May 24 – Metropolitan Epiphanius

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Ukraine receives test kits for new coronavirus – Health Ministry

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

LATEST

Japan to join in Sea Breeze 2020 exercise for first time – Defense ministry

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Indictments against MH17 case suspects issued in June 2019, writs of summons being served now

Ukraine receives test kits for new coronavirus – Health Ministry

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

Court for two months extends obligations for two participants in Rotterdam+ case - HACC

Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

Electronic workflows in govt to be fully launched before July 1 – Dubilet

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD