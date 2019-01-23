Facts

16:28 23.01.2019

Tymoshenko congratulates Filaret on his 90th birthday anniversary

2 min read
Tymoshenko congratulates Filaret on his 90th birthday anniversary

Yuliya Tymoshenko, leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna party, attended a ceremonial liturgy at St. Volodymyr's Church in Kyiv on the occasion of the 90th birthday anniversary of Honorary Patriarch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Filaret and congratulated him in person, the party said in a statement on Wednesday, January 22.

"Our Most Holy Patriarch Filaret is 90 years old! This has been an entire epoch. A whole story. And a big decent honest life. The path of dignity and God's humility, the path of struggle and the path of victory," Tymoshenko wrote on her Facebook page.

Batkivschyna's leader said that it is thanks to Filaret that we have a united local church in Ukraine today. "First of all, thanks to him, we have got the Tomos. It was thanks to the work of His Holiness that from its very origins, the Ukrainian church became the spiritual foundation of the Ukrainian state. Patriarch Filaret is the spiritual leader of our nation, and such leaders are born once in a century. Ukraine is lucky," the politician said.

"I sincerely congratulate you, great and wise Father! Thank you very much! Thank you for your struggle, for your courage, for all the good and great things you have done for our nation, for our country, and for our Church. Thanks for fighting and withstanding all the pressures, and for not yielding even a single step or a single principle in the Ukrainian case," Tymoshenko said.

Tags: #filaret #tymoshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Batkivschyna leader Tymoshenko promises to 'break old system' in Ukraine in first 100 days of her presidency

Tymoshenko calls for creation of strong professional army, Ukraine's accession to NATO

Orthodox Church of Ukraine to be recognized as patriarchate, no dissent in Orthodox Christianity to follow — Filaret

Tymoshenko calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia at meeting with U.S. Senator Manchin

Tymoshenko discusses escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine with Volker, calls for more sanctions

Tymoshenko leading opinion polls as candidate for president, Poroshenko, Zelensky following

Tymoshenko promises 'domination' of Ukrainian language, support for local church

Tymoshenko says emigration of Ukrainians threatening country's national security

Maidan is cure against dictatorship - Tymoshenko

Patriarch Filaret to respond UOC-KP episcopate's proposal to elect him as head of Ukrainian Orthodox Church at unification assembly

LATEST

Denisova demands Russia send wounded Ukrainian POWs to neutral country for medical treatment — statement for EU diplomats

Russian meddling in Ukrainian elections will not result in quick sanctions from the West – expert

UOC MP not to change its name — locum tenens of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

Lozhkin: "Ukrainian business will be able to find reliable partners in the Israeli markets"

Klitschko speaks about smart city projects in Kyiv

Health Ministry in near future may consider declaring measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

Groysman presents next stage of decentralization in Ukraine until 2020

Metropolitan Epiphanius intends to visit Athens after recognition of OCU by Greek Orthodox Church

Kyiv's Obolonsky district court to start reading verdict to Yanukovych on Jan 24

Poroshenko to take part in World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan 23-24

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD