Patriarch Filaret to respond UOC-KP episcopate's proposal to elect him as head of Ukrainian Orthodox Church at unification assembly

Patriarch Filaret, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, says that he will give an answer to the UOC-KP bishop's proposal to nominate him as the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church at the unification assembly.

"Self-nomination of candidates for the presidency in the church is not allowed by the canons. I am grateful to the episcopate for expressing confidence in me, as well as grateful for the strong support from the Kyiv Patriarchate and the whole society. What my answer will be to the above-mentioned election proposal, if it is officially announced at the assembly - I will also officially inform the assembly, justifying my vision and decision, and expecting my position to be supported by it," Filaret said on his Facebook page on Monday.