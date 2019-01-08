Facts

11:52 08.01.2019

Orthodox Church of Ukraine to be recognized as patriarchate, no dissent in Orthodox Christianity to follow — Filaret

2 min read
Orthodox Church of Ukraine to be recognized as patriarchate, no dissent in Orthodox Christianity to follow — Filaret

 Leader of the Kyiv diocese, a member of the Synod and Honorary Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Filaret (born Denysenko) has said he believes that the newly established autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine will be recognized as a patriarchate in the future.

"Thus far we have been recognized as a metropolitan archdiocese, we agree with this. Even though we have been a patriarchate for 25 years, now we have agreed that we are a metropolitan archdiocese, but a metropolitan archdiocese for the entire Orthodox Christian world… Why do we aspire to become a patriarchate? Because we are a large Church. We have a hope that with the course of time the Ukrainian Church will be recognized as a patriarchate as well. We believed that we would get an autocephalous status. Now we believe that we will be recognized as a patriarchate. This is the future but it will definitely come," Honorary Patriarch Filaret said an interview with the Pryamiy TV channel.

Also, he said that the fact that some local churches have not yet recognized the Ukrainian autocephaly is a temporary issue. "With the Ukrainian Church receiving the Tomos of Autocephaly, a significant part, the major part, of Orthodox churches will establish communication with the Ukrainian Church. Part of local churches, first of all, the Russian Church, the Orthodox Church of Antioch, and some other Slavonic Churches will not be in contact with the Ukrainian Church, but this is a temporary issue. With the course of time, all of them will come into a prayer union with both the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Ukrainian Church. Including the Russian one because there is no other way. Since we are Orthodox Christians, then we must stay united," the former head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, Honorary Patriarch Filaret said.

Tags: #filaret #church
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Canada hails receiving of tomos by OCU and becoming Autocephalous Church — Canada's FM

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew gives Metropolitan Yepifaniy tomos on autocephaly of Orthodox Church of Ukraine

OCU not authorized to appoint bishops, establish parishes outside Ukraine – text of tomos

Ecumenical Patriarch assures permanent support of newly created Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Poroshenko: I pray that OCU to continue uniting Ukraine with love and prayer

Poroshenko invites Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine

Patriarch Bartholomew signs tomos of autocephaly for Ukrainian church

Poroshenko travels to Istanbul to attend delivery of tomos to Ukraine's Orthodox Church

Ukrainians name Poroshenko politician of the year, establishment of OCU main event of the year

Former Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate to appeal law on renaming it in Constitutional Court

LATEST

President presents high state award to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Two Ukrainian sailors-piracy hostages released in Nigeria to arrive to Ukraine on Saturday – FM

Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Presidents of Ukraine, Turkey discuss situation with rights of Crimean Tatars in annexed Crimea in Istanbul

Poroshenko gets another UAH 549 mln in dividends from business transferred to management

Supreme Court declares illegal checks of displaced persons for obtaining payments

Poroshenko calls on all presidential candidates to adhere to standards of free and fair expression of will

Ukraine, NATO to continue cooperation under SALIS program

Denisova asks Russian ombudswoman, Russian penitentiary service chief to report whereabouts of political prisoner Panov

New international sanctions could be imposed on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea – Klympush-Tsintsadze

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD