Facts

10:16 13.05.2019

Kyiv District Administration court judges fail to appear for qualification appraisal, 34 judges claim illness

2 min read
Kyiv District Administration court judges fail to appear for qualification appraisal, 34 judges claim illness

Almost all judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, including its chief justice Pavlo Vovk and judges, who ruled the nationalization of PrivatBank illegal, failed to appear at a mandatory qualification session, claiming illness, Kyiv-based ezine Hromandske.ua has reported, citing the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine.

"Seven judges came, 34 were absent. Failure to appear for the appraisal without providing a reason is grounds for dismissal. However, the commission determined what happened to the missing judges: they all got sick on the same day and sent sick slips. The commission is not in a permission to revoke or check the sick slips. This explains what the reason is accepted, and for those judges a new day for appraisal has been scheduled," a member of the commission, the secretary for selection and public service Mykhailo Makarchuk, told the ezine.

According to Makarchuk, the judges have been rescheduled to appear on May 21.

A list of the judges who failed to appear was made public by a member of the public ethics council Roman Maselko.

As reported, Kyiv's District Administrative Court on April 18, 2019 proclaimed the nationalization of PrivatBank to be illegal, as demanded by Ihor Kolomoisky. The National Bank and the Finance Ministry said they would appeal the ruling after it was officially posted and insisted on the correctness of the privatization decision.

In the evening of April 18, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked the heads of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office and the Ukrainian Security Service at a session of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council to look into the possibility of holding the judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court responsible for declaring that the nationalization of PrivatBank was illegal.

"I call on Ukraine's SBU State Security Service and [Prosecutor General] Yuriy Vitaliyovych [Lutsenko] after these necessary legal procedures have ended to look into opening a criminal case into the illegal ruling made by judges who made this ruling, without getting involved in analyzing the essence of the ruling," Poroshenko said.

The president also called for speeding up the appraisal of judges of the court.

Tags: #court #judges #commission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:17 13.05.2019
PGO investigating fact of possible interference by Ukraine's president, heads of Justice Ministry, NBU in activities of judges on PrivatBank case

PGO investigating fact of possible interference by Ukraine's president, heads of Justice Ministry, NBU in activities of judges on PrivatBank case

12:16 11.05.2019
Kyiv court turns down claim against language law bill – it will be signed into law and published

Kyiv court turns down claim against language law bill – it will be signed into law and published

09:13 08.05.2019
HACC to begin its work on Sept 5

HACC to begin its work on Sept 5

14:21 07.05.2019
High Anti-Corruption Court judges fail to elect head amid repeat vote

High Anti-Corruption Court judges fail to elect head amid repeat vote

12:20 07.05.2019
Court refuses to oblige Nasirov to hand over foreign passport

Court refuses to oblige Nasirov to hand over foreign passport

17:59 06.05.2019
Court refuses removal of seizure of Kolomoisky's assets

Court refuses removal of seizure of Kolomoisky's assets

16:25 01.05.2019
Kyiv court bans commission from taking actions to hold tender for ECHR judge from Ukraine

Kyiv court bans commission from taking actions to hold tender for ECHR judge from Ukraine

16:20 01.05.2019
British court sentences Assange to 50 weeks in prison for violating terms of release on bail

British court sentences Assange to 50 weeks in prison for violating terms of release on bail

10:42 26.04.2019
Supreme Court rejects claim by religious organizations on voiding Rada resolution on tomos

Supreme Court rejects claim by religious organizations on voiding Rada resolution on tomos

13:28 23.04.2019
Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Filaret says OCU split possible

Ukrainian mine clearance specialists remove mines from more than 60 hectares in Donetsk, Luhansk regions during a week – JFO

Tymoshenko initiates creation of national commission for investigation of corruption of officials from 'old government'

MP Leshchenko promises to publish materials about Giuliani, Party of Regions 'black ledger' mentioning Manafort on Monday

PGO investigating fact of possible interference by Ukraine's president, heads of Justice Ministry, NBU in activities of judges on PrivatBank case

LATEST

Filaret says OCU split possible

Ukrainian mine clearance specialists remove mines from more than 60 hectares in Donetsk, Luhansk regions during a week – JFO

Tymoshenko initiates creation of national commission for investigation of corruption of officials from 'old government'

MP Leshchenko promises to publish materials about Giuliani, Party of Regions 'black ledger' mentioning Manafort on Monday

Military-technical cooperation with U.S. will depend on Zelensky's political appointments – Dpty NSDC Secretary Kryvonos

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ze!Team will have to play subtle game with U.S. officials – Permanent representative of Ukraine's mission to Council of Europe

Groysman thinks early parliamentary elections are inexpedient

Zelensky meets with Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine

Groysman says ready to head Ukrainian govt. after Rada election

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD