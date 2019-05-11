Groysman thinks early parliamentary elections are inexpedient

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said it is inexpedient to conduct early parliamentary elections.

"I think that it is necessary to form and keep certain canons. If it is determined that the elections are in October, then what is the point of moving them up to the end of July? Will this change something significantly? It is difficult for me to assess if it does. If the elections were a year later, maybe, but then government would not be able to work and this would be expedient. But now I don't see the expediency [of holding the early elections]. Some lawyers say that this is legally not quite right," Groysman told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency in an exclusive interview.

Groysman said scheduled elections mean "this is normal," but there should be a reason for holding snap elections.

"Both in the case of early and regular elections, the government will work approximately for the same period. But the snap elections will not bring stability," Groysman said.

The prime minister said the decision to hold early elections is within the president's competence, and he does not know whether the head of state is going to exercise that right.

Regarding financing of parliamentary elections, the prime minister said that in any case the government would act in accordance with the law.