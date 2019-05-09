Facts

12:49 09.05.2019

One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

2 min read
One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, including two attacks using 82mm mortars banned by Minsk agreements, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA), and another four as wounded in action (WIA), the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported on Thursday morning.

In the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East), nine attacks were reported: three times using 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near Pavlopil; grenade launchers of various systems near Maryinka; twice from heavy machine-gun grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near Bohdanivka; machine-gun anti-tank grenade launchers near Starohnativka; automatic machine gun grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near Lebedynske; the hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near Opytne.

In the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Sever (North), the Ukrainian positions were shelled twice: from 82 mm mortars near Novotoshkivske; from grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns near Zhelezne.

"The JFO units gave an adequate response to the enemy provocations," the headquarters said.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence, on May 8, six militants were killed, five more were injured. An enemy truck was also destroyed.

"Since the beginning of the current day, attacks by the Russia-occupation forces have not been recorded," the headquarters said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:33 08.05.2019
Two KIA, three WIA amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two KIA, three WIA amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

18:17 06.05.2019
Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

15:25 06.05.2019
New Ukrainian Joint Forces commander to be introduced on Monday – source

New Ukrainian Joint Forces commander to be introduced on Monday – source

12:05 06.05.2019
No casualties reported amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

15:36 03.05.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Friday midnight

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Friday midnight

12:17 02.05.2019
Commander Nayev: 24 sq km of occupied territory, three villages returned to Ukraine since JFO's launch

Commander Nayev: 24 sq km of occupied territory, three villages returned to Ukraine since JFO's launch

13:28 01.05.2019
Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions 13 times over past 24 hours

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions 13 times over past 24 hours

14:12 30.04.2019
No casualties reported amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

No casualties reported amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

12:11 29.04.2019
Russia-led forces mount 3 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount 3 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

18:39 23.04.2019
One KIA, one WIA amid hostilities in Donbas

One KIA, one WIA amid hostilities in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

War lessons give Ukraine grounds for fight against Russian aggression – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: Ukraine has no intents to privatize common victory of anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

LATEST

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

Poroshenko: descendants of victors over Nazism now defending freedom, civilized choice of Ukrainian people against Russian aggression

War lessons give Ukraine grounds for fight against Russian aggression – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: Ukraine has no intents to privatize common victory of anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

Ukraine assures Hungary language law does not limit minorities' rights

Russian citizen detained in Kyiv airport

Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

No Ukrainians among avalanche victims in Altai

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD