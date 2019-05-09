One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, including two attacks using 82mm mortars banned by Minsk agreements, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA), and another four as wounded in action (WIA), the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported on Thursday morning.

In the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East), nine attacks were reported: three times using 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near Pavlopil; grenade launchers of various systems near Maryinka; twice from heavy machine-gun grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near Bohdanivka; machine-gun anti-tank grenade launchers near Starohnativka; automatic machine gun grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near Lebedynske; the hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near Opytne.

In the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Sever (North), the Ukrainian positions were shelled twice: from 82 mm mortars near Novotoshkivske; from grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns near Zhelezne.

"The JFO units gave an adequate response to the enemy provocations," the headquarters said.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence, on May 8, six militants were killed, five more were injured. An enemy truck was also destroyed.

"Since the beginning of the current day, attacks by the Russia-occupation forces have not been recorded," the headquarters said.