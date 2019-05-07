Suprun files case against journalist to defend reputation, seeks refutation of inaccurate information

Acting Ukrainian Health Minister Ulana Suprun has filed a criminal case on defending her reputation and demanding refutation of inaccurate information against journalist and blogger Oleksandr Dubynsky, who reported information about laundering budget funds via the Patriot Defense (Zashchita Patriotov) Foundation.

"People have filed lawsuits against Oleksandr at least four times. All cases concern refutation of information, inaccurate information, demanding evidence and protection of business reputation. I received many messages and comments about the need to sue as well. I decided to test this protection tool, the truth, since, as we see, the trend of refuting fakes is not decreasing their appearance. They just registered a claim statement on the protection of honor, dignity, business reputation and the refutation of false information in Kyiv's Solomiansky district court," Suprun said on Facebook.

The acting health minister said, "The number of information attacks against the work of the Health Ministry is on the rise," adding that opponents of change are behind the recent spate of fakes.

In early May, Dubinsky on his website published information about embezzlement involving the Patriot Protection Foundation, which is headed by Suprun's husband, Marko Suprun. According to the report, about UAH 20 million was allocated for training and professional development of medical staff.

The Health Ministry has denied the information.